From STAFF REPORTS
Parents, students and community members are invited to a community forum at Franklin County High School on Tuesday, Feb. 11 starting at 5:45 p.m.
The program will include a live video chat with author Ted Dintersmith, who wrote the book “What School Could Be” and produced the documentary “Most Likely to Succeed.”
Brenda Muse, K-12 director of Curriculum and Instruction, said Franklin County Public Schools will roll out its vision of what FCPS could be in 2025.
“This is a community meeting,” Muse said. “Even if a person doesn’t have a child in the schools, it is a chance to know where the schools are headed and how we plan to make students better learners.”
During the program, Muse said the school division will roll out its pillars identified to recognize the potential in all students. The program will be held in the high school auditorium. Bowling’s Hot Dogs and Buddy’s BBQ trucks will be onsite for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.