Franklin County High School Scholastic Bowl team announced

The Franklin County High School Scholastic Bowl team for 2019-20 includes Madalyn Mills, Luke Jackson, Heidi Eames, Lucas Mann, AJ Jordan (captain), Haleigh Schaefer, Mason McGrady (captain), Liam Heaslip, Elijah Boyd, Brayden Whitlow, Ryan Mollin, Jiho Sung, Quynh Tran, Donald Lampley, Duy Tran, Maddi Brown and Cynthia Lin. Team coaches are Mark Hatcher, Tammy Knick and David Amos.
