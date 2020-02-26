Students and teachers gathered in the Franklin County High School auditorium to and honor the late Ann Drew Gibbons, a former drama teacher who taught in Franklin County Public Schools for more than 40 years. A plaque honoring Gibbons, who died in April 2019, was unveiled. The plaque purchase was made possible through donations.
A committee of high school teachers launched a GoFundMe page, which collected the funds for the plaque, as well as a scholarship in Gibbons’ memory. Gibbons retired from Franklin County High School in 2014 after teaching English and drama for 42 years at the middle and high schools. She was named Franklin County Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 1994 and Virginia Teacher of the Year in 2011. She was also voted the Roanoker Magazine Platinum Teacher of the Year in 2014.
Friends and colleagues shared memories of Gibbons before the unveiling of the memorial plaque. Members of the FCHS drama department also gave a short performance in Gibbons’ memory. Gibbons was the sponsor of the FCHS drama department for eight years during her tenure in the county.
(0) comments
