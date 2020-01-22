Franklin County High School holds winter pep rally Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Photos by JOE BARATYThe freshman class celebrated with a snow day theme. Photo by JOE BARATY The sophomore class was ride or dye with with their tie-dye theme. Photo by JOE BARATY The senior class took on a 1990s throwback with its Goth theme. Photo by JOE BARATY The pep rally included dance performances, cheer performances, wheelbarrow races, piggyback races and more. Photo by JOE BARATY Franklin County High School held its winter sports pep rally Jan. 17 complete with special guests Antoine Terrell and Freddy Mac from K92-WXLK. DJs. Photo by JOE BARATY Piggyback racing and wheelbarrow racing were among the activities held during the semi-annual pep rally. Photo by JOE BARATY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ruth's Place owner loses battle with cancer Former Franklin Manor torn down Boones Mill plans to adopt new special events ordinance Water quality advocate Carolyn Thomas dies at 71 California tea company to bring manufacturing to Summit View Sign up to receive our daily newsletters and get special offers delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE TODAY
