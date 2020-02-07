In recognition of his impending “retirement” as a student from Franklin County High School at the end of the semester, the Eagles boys basketball program has presented Aaron “LeBron James” Cole with his retired jersey and letter. The presentation took place during a pre-game Senior Night ceremony in which the Eagles basketball and cheerleading seniors and their parents were honored. Afterwards, Cole (left) displays his jersey while standing beside FCHS assistant boys basketball coach Jamie Wright, who served as one of Cole’s many teachers during his years at the high school, in front of a trophy case inside Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.