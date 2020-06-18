^pBy From STAFF REPORTS
The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club and the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club Scholarship Trust continue helping Franklin County High School seniors meet their educational goals. Eight students were named this year’s scholarship recipients. The scholarship program has helped 114 Franklin County High School seniors attend 17 public and private colleges and universities in Virginia.
Elijah Boyd, son of Wendy Donavant and Kevin Boyd, received the Carroll A. Downing Memorial Scholarship. He will begin college at the University of Virginia at Wise to study computer science to become a web designer and developer.
Liam Heaslip, son of Laura and John Montgomery, received the four-year Roby H. Patrick Jr. Scholarship. Heaslip will attend University of Virginia to study pre-law.
Kylie Jackson, daughter of Shatona and Ronald Wilson, received the four-year Jody D. and Joseph G. Brown Scholarship. Jackson will take her interest in plants and animals to the University of Mary Washington where she will major in wildlife biology.
Jada Looney, daughter of April and Kimbal Looney, received the four-year George E. Hunt Memorial Scholarship. She will enter the Honors College at George Mason University where she will study political science and government majors and later law school.
The SML Lions Club also awarded two-year scholarships to FCHS seniors who want to work in skilled trades careers.
Heidi Austin, daughter of Karen Austin, received a SML Lions Club Technical/Skilled Trades Scholarship. She plans to be a dental hygienist after completing a program at Virginia Western Community College.
Rebecca Wyatt, daughter of Beverly Cundiff, also received a SML Lions Club Technical/Skilled Trades Scholarship. Wyatt, who wants to be a health professional, will attend Virginia Western Community College and is planning a career in nursing.
The SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust initiated transfer scholarships for FCHS seniors in 2016. These scholarships help students complete a bachelor’s degree after earning an associate degree.
Blake Greenway, son of Michelle and Jonny Greenway, received the Gisela M. and Michael G. Jackson Transfer Scholarship. He will attend Radford University after earning an associate degree at Virginia Western Community College. At Radford, he will prepare to be a geriatric nurse practitioner.
Katie Rutrough, daughter of Rita and Keith Rutrough, received the Jack H. Newbill Transfer Scholarship. She plans to establish a new business in Franklin County once she learns more about management and entrepreneurship at Virginia Western Community College. Later she will attend either Radford University or Ferrum College.
For information about the SML Lions Club Technical/Skilled Trades Scholarship or about the program, contact Steve Johnson at smllionspres@gmail. com.
For information on SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust, contact Joe Brown at smllionsscholarshiptrust@gmail.com.
