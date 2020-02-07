Submitted by Kathy Smith
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District is offering high school seniors and college freshmen (attending school in the areas of Franklin, Henry, Roanoke counties and the City of Roanoke), who are planning a career in natural resource conservation or a related field, the opportunity to apply for up to $1,000 Leo Painter College Scholarship.
The award-winning application of this scholarship will be submitted to the 2020 VASWCD Educational Foundation Inc. Scholarship Awards Program for an opportunity to be awarded an additional $1,000 scholarship. There are a total of four $1,000 scholarships available statewide.
To apply for this college scholarship opportunity, promoting the education of Virginia citizens in technical fields with natural resource conservation and environmental protection or related field, download the 2020 Scholarship Guidelines-Application form from www.brswcd.org or https://vaswcd.org/student-scholarships and submit it to the Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District, 1297 State St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151 by March 9 at 4:30 p.m.
Submitted applications will be reviewed by the Blue Ridge SWCD Scholarship Committee. All applications contained therein shall remain confidential. Nominations from the committee will be submitted to the VASWCD Educational Foundation Inc. board of directors for final approval.
All programs and services of the Blue Ridge SWCD and the Virginia Association of Soil & Water conservation District’s Educational Foundation Inc. are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis, without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status or disability.
