The Virginia Board of Education has awarded its 2020 Exemplar Performance School Awards to deserving schools and school divisions throughout the state.
Among the awards are the 2020 Continuous Improvement Award, which was presented to 10 schools in Franklin County for improved test scores, decreased chronic absenteeism and/or increased graduation and decreased dropout rates.
Franklin County schools that received the award include Boones Mill Elementary, Burnt Chimney Elementary, Callaway Elementary, Dudley Elementary, Ferrum Elementary, Franklin County High School, Henry Elementary, Rocky Mount Elementary, Snow Creek Elementary and Windy Gap Elementary.
“The continuous improvement award is an outstanding recognition for our county because it demonstrates that academic improvements and success continue to occur for our students,” said Brenda Muse, director of curriculum for Franklin County Public Schools. “It demonstrates the level of commitment our faculty and staff have in closing the achievement gap and ensuring equitable opportunities.”
The board’s exemplar performance school recognition program also includes awards for highest achievement and innovative practices.
Awards were first given in 2019 to 235 schools throughout the state.
This year, 447 schools and six school divisions earned awards.
“The criteria for the exemplar performance awards are designed to incentivize schools to make the changes in instruction, policy, support services and practice required to make progress toward meeting the Board of Education’s objective of achieving equity in opportunities and outcomes for all students,” said Board of Education President Daniel A. Gecker. “The increase in the number of awards earned this year is evidence of the progress our schools were making toward this objective before the pandemic forced the closure of schools in March.”
“I congratulate the principals, teachers, support professionals and students of all of these schools and divisions for the achievement, innovations and hard work recognized by these awards,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “I believe the success of these schools and school divisions will inspire learning communities across the commonwealth as they plan for the reopening of school and prepare to meet the instructional and social-emotional needs of students — especially students most impacted by the closure this spring.”
Awards are based on performance and practice during 2018-19 and prior years.
Criteria for the awards were approved in April 2018 by the board.
The Exemplar Performance School recognition program replaces the Virginia Index of Performance recognition program.
“Providing quality instruction is the pathway for improved test scores,” Muse said. “Our teachers have shown again and again that they rise to the increased curriculum changes statewide, and locally, and successfully implement them in the classroom. In spite of all of the economic challenges our county has faced, the commitment to a quality education is at the forefront for FCPS. Our school system has always known the dedication and efforts of our staff, but to be recognized by the state indicates our work is making a difference in the lives of students.”
