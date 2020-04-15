Blood drives have been scheduled in the coming weeks as the American Red Cross recently reported a shortage in donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there’s a blood drive scheduled for April 20 at the Franklin County Family YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake, no appointments are available. However, other blood drives have been scheduled, including:
n Wednesday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount
n Friday, May 8, 2 to 6 p.m. at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1447 Wirtz Road, Wirtz
n Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church, 6625 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Wirtz
n Wednesday, May 13, 2 to 6 p.m. at Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount
n Thursday, May 14, 1 to 5 p.m. at Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount
n Friday, May 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount
n Friday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount
n Friday, June 26, noon to 4 p.m. at Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount
n Tuesday, June 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount
n Friday, July 17, 3 to 7 p.m. at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
