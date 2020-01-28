From STAFF REPORTS
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash Sunday around 7 p.m. that resulted in one fatality.
A 2000 Jeep Cherokee was traveling on Virginia 834, approximately one-tenth of a mile from the intersection of Virginia 670, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from Sgt. Rick Garletts.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.
Yancy Caleb Velazquez, 20, of Penhook, who was riding in the front seat, died at the scene, Garletts said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
There were other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Garletts said, and state police are following leads to identify the driver.
Rescue crews from Burnt Chimney, Scruggs, Red Valley, Cool Branch and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the scene. Virginia 834 was closed for approximately two hours, according to a Facebook post from Responding Fire.
The crash remains under investigation.
