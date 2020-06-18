Paddlers to push off from pier on Saturday

Sue Gallagher of Moneta is at it again, and this time, she’s bringing along her friend, Jane Marvin.
Two years ago, Gallagher kayaked the entire 500-mile shoreline of Smith Mountain Lake to raise money and awareness for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. Her monthslong journey raised nearly $30,000 for the Rocky Mount nonprofit.
Gallagher and Marvin will kick off their fundraising trip, known as Kayaking Smith Mountain Lake for Kids’ Sake, from the fishing pier at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park in Scruggs on June 20.
SVCAC said it has seen an uptick in the number of abuse and neglect cases and a decrease in accessibility for mandated reporters and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gallagher and Marvin both serve as volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates representing abused and neglected children.
Donors who give $100 or more will receive a small, multi-colored pinwheel, while donors who give $500 or more will receive a large pinwheel. The pinwheels can be displayed in yards or on docks to show their support for SVCAC.
Two fundraising paddlesports poker runs also have been scheduled for July 19 and Aug. 29 at Crazy Horse Marina.
To follow their journey and to find out more about SVCAC, visit www.facebook.com/kayakingsmlforkidssake.
