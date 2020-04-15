Officers lend a hand to area nonprofits

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are pitching in to help area nonprofits after the sheriff’s trusty program was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Deputy William Martin helped Pam Chitwood unload a Feeding America Southwest Virginia truck at Heavenly Manna. Other members participating included Sgt. Anthony Hodges, Deputy Chad Huston and Sgt. Megan Patterson. “Working together during this virus issue, our deputies are trying to see to it our nonprofits can continue their mission,” Patterson said. “These agencies need assistance and we provide help when we can.”
