Rocky Mount Baptist Church donated pizzas for lunch from Hema’s Italian Restaurant to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on June 17. Deputies, including Mike Alford (left) and Capt. Duane Amos, said the hot lunch was much-appreciated on the cold, rainy day.
— Submitted by H.L. Nolen
