YMCA provides child care for essential workers

Submitted by Lauren Acker
The Franklin County Family YMCA and Franklin County Public Schools have teamed up in an effort to support critical members of the workforce and provide safe child care alternatives to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Camp Hope began serving Franklin County families with children in kindergarten through fifth grades on April 6. The camp provided eligible students with an assortment of activities and instruction while parents were working.
Staff members have helped not just in completing online assignments provided by FCPS, but also making sure all lessons were fully understood. “We didn’t just want to make sure the assignments were done,” said Jamie Stump, YMCA school-age child care coordinator. “It was important to all staff that each child understood the information. We’re happy to say that each child passed their designated grade with flying colors.”
Camp Hope also provided physical education and activities while following social distancing requirements and group size limitations. Some of the activities included cleaning up flower beds at Rocky Mount Elementary, planting new flowers, conducting cooking projects and having music lessons. In addition, participants also received free USDA-approved breakfasts, lunches and snacks.
“Having fun and keeping the children safe was one of our main priorities,” Stump said.
The summer session of Camp Hope began May 26. Due to limited capacity, eligibility was prioritized for children of essential personnel, including first responders, health care workers and others who help maintain the health, safety and welfare of residents.
“We care about all of our families and hope that you are staying well during this unprecedented time,” Stump said. “Our hope is to be back serving all of our families as soon as possible.”
For questions about the program, contact Jamie Stump at jstump@franklincountyymca.org.
