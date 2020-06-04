From STAFF REPORTS
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 619 Minute Market in Rocky Mount for a report of a woman who suffered a gunshot wound Wednesday night around 10 p.m.
FCSO identified the woman as Lauren Montgomery, 33, of Axton. A June 4 news release said the woman was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot at the market.
FCSO said Montgomery’s body has been take to the medical examiner’s office and an investigation is ongoing.
