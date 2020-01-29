From STAFF REPORTS
According to the Virginia Lottery, when Diane DeHaven asked the store clerk to scan her Cash 5 ticket, she said, “I’m sure it’s not a winner, but can you check it for me?”
As it turned out, the ticket was worth $100,000.
The Wirtz woman matched all five winning numbers in the 11 p.m. Dec. 31 Cash 5 game drawing to win the game’s top prize.
“It feels pretty cool,” Dehaven said when she claimed her prize. “I still can’t believe it.”
She said she selected the numbers on her ticket, 3-5-7-21-29, using family birthdays and bought the ticket at a Stop In Food Store in Roanoke.
DeHaven, who works in the banking industry, said she intends to pay bills and save her winnings.
Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
DeHaven lives in Franklin County, which received nearly $4.4 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education in 2019.
For a list of lottery funds that are distributed to Virginia school districts, visit valottery.com.
