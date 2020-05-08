It has been the rallying cry for Franklin County High School’s tri-annual pep rallies for many years now. The call out of “where’s my seniors” would stir the crowd of potential graduates into a celebratory and raucous frenzy.
This fun tradition isn’t limited to the confines of a school pep rally, either. It could be witnessed in the game stadium, on the courts, in the hallways of the school, and even sometimes at Walmart or in the Roses parking lot. Anywhere two or more seniors could be found, that cry could be heard.
It isn’t just a motivator for school spirit; it’s much more than that. It’s an audible recognition of camaraderie — the sign of a special kindred spirit that exists between a group of young men and women who have grown and matured together over the past four years.
As I walked down an empty hallway at the high school the other day, my memories of this unique kindred spirit were still fresh in my mind. But on this particular day, the call out of “where’s my seniors” bounced off walls and echoed sadly in and out of empty classrooms with no spirited response to be heard.
I decided to attempt to answer the question at hand — where exactly are our seniors? Physically, that’s easy enough to answer. They can be found in any number of places currently: Pushing carts at Lowe’s, in the window at the fast food drive-in, feeding livestock and milking cows, hauling lumber, shopping for college supplies, and of course, quarantining at home trying their best to cope with a unique solitude.
But aside from the physical whereabouts, I wanted to know how they were coping not only with the sullen quarantine, but also with the loss of their much-awaited senior year of high school.
A number of seniors were willing to share their thoughts and concerns on the quarantine and how they were dealing with it. Senior Zach Frith said that “it was an adjustment for sure … quite a claustrophobic experience.”
Lily Torres said that she has been keeping busy by cooking, cleaning, watching movies, reading and sleeping, while Kylie Jackson said she was just trying her best to stay busy and active.
“I have made a daily schedule to keep myself on track and focused with my online classes,” Jackson said.
There were those who even found the quarantine as a time for spiritual enrichment. Senior Lillian Sweeney told me that she was using this time in “seeking the Lord to know what’s best for my life.”
Being asked about the curtailment of their senior year, students responded with a plethora of emotions.
Senior Claire Kincer said she experienced an unexpected realization.
“I can’t believe I’m actually saying I want to go back to school,” Kincer said. “I always said that I wanted to be done with school, but now I just want to go back in time. I most definitely did not think this is how my senior year would go, especially since I’ve looked forward to all the fun activities since freshman year.”
Neil Mateo Fredericksen said he will miss the band program the most.
“I cherish all the people in that program, and thinking about how I’ll never be a part of that band again is heartbreaking,” Fredericksen said.
This year’s homecoming king, Juan Guzman, said he felt “robbed” of the final months of his senior year, but isn’t focusing on what it took away.
“I am reflecting on all the memories I was able to make with my friends, teachers and staff at FCHS,” Guzman said. “I will forever miss those walks down the halls, football games, basketball games, pep rallies and for sure homecoming and prom.”
There was a common thread in many of the responses— that feeling of being cheated.
Lindsay Pagans said, “I always knew I would have to let go and move on, but I always planned to have a proper goodbye.”
Similarly, Torres explained, “I wasn’t able to say my goodbyes and thank yous to any of my teachers for their hard work and support or to any of my friends who I won’t be able to see as often after senior year. A virtual goodbye and thank you just isn’t the same as a goodbye and thank you in person.”
And Jackson summed it up. “I feel as though the seniors have worked so hard for 13 years and senior year was supposed to be the year where all our hard work paid off, but now, we are stuck at home doing online classes for the rest of the year instead,” she said. “Senior year and graduating high school is a huge mile stone, and I just feel like we’ve missed out.”
Raven LaCourtney Brown declared with an air of confidence: “It is all absolutely heartbreaking, but we are strong and we will get through this.”
Defiantly, she added for the entire senior class of 2020,
“We got this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.