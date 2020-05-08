Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES NEAR OR BELOW 32 DEGREES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&