On Friday, May 8, many Franklin County residents and visitors would have been enjoying the kickoff to strawberry season with a sweet treat at the Farmers’ Market during the 17th annual Strawberry Festival had it not been for COVID-19 and restrictions placed on gatherings.
Like many of the county’s big events, the Strawberry Festival was canceled this year. The annual event has drawn thousands to downtown Rocky Mount for strawberries, ice cream and music.
“This is the first time we have had to cancel in 17 years,” said event planner Randy Jones. “We aren’t going to grumble about missing one year. God has a plan for everything.”
Jones, a Franklin Heights Church member, said the event has always served as a “good outreach” program and “good community fun.”
He said he hoped to have some kind of festival in the fall, but as strawberry season will be over, he added “maybe we’ll have pumpkins.”
The Strawberry Festival is set to return next May. “Lord willing, we’ll have it next year,” Jones said.
Popular June events such as Court Days and Antique Farm Days are also canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the government-mandated restrictions.
Court Days, which was scheduled for early June, has officially been canceled, according to Donna Wray, president of Community Partnership for Revitalization, which organizes the event with the help of local sponsors.
“It’s just the uncertainty of it all,” Wray said describing the decision to cancel Court Days citing concerns about the pandemic. “Even if we have it, I don’t know if people are going to want to come.”
Wray said the group didn’t take the decision to cancel Court Days lightly considering their sponsors.
“We have an obligation to our sponsors and we want everyone to know we appreciate our sponsors,” Wray said adding the group is mulling over other ways to promote the group’s sponsors.
The event, which features music performances by local bands, clogging and flatfooting, a pie-eating contest, watermelon seed-spitting and eating contests, rummage sale, a bake-off and more, was rained out last year.
Community Partnership has not been able to have committee meetings since February due to the pandemic and social distancing making planning events even more difficult. The organization also plans the annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas celebration each December, and Wray said that event is still up in the air, given that thousands of people attend the event each year.
One of the first events affected by the cancellations and closures due to the pandemic was Community Partnership-sponsored Dancing for a Cause. The dance-off, which raises money for local nonprofits, was scheduled for March 13, but was canceled just one day before the fundraising due to Franklin County Public Schools canceling all outside activities, including sports, in the days before Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to shutter schools statewide. Toni Mills, who planned the event, said she plans to reschedule the dance-off when the school can provide an available date to utilize the building as originally planned.
Cruisin’ Rocky Mount, a monthly cruising event that started last fall, was set to resume in April with a special event during Moonshine Heritage Month, which also was affected by the closures. However, like all other in-person events in April, the cruise-in was canceled.
Jon Snead, a co-founding member of Cruisin’ Rocky Mount and Rocky Mount Town Council member, said he is still encouraging folks to clean up their vehicles and cruise through town.
“There is no order telling people that they can not get out and cruise (in) their cars and enjoy recreation that I know of,” Snead said. “If people want to cruise on any night I don’t see where that is a law breaker ... As long as people stay in their cars, maybe get out to get some takeout food, there is no violation.”
Charles Brubaker, who helps plan Antique Farm Days, said the “the plan is to return better than ever in 2021.” He didn’t reveal any specific plans for next year yet as meetings to plan have been hampered by the coronavirus.
“Multiple factors were considered including the difficulty of planning and putting together a show during the stay-at-home order and the ability to travel and gather so soon after, the tipping point really was the health of all those involved,” Brubaker said. “While we recognized there was some possibility of being allowed to have the show, we did not want to be a place where people gathered and had the potential to spread the illness.”
Like the Strawberry Festival, it would have been the 17th year for the event that was scheduled for Father’s Day weekend June 19-21. The annual event showcases restored farm machinery and implements used in early Southwest Virginia agriculture and features a cruise-in style car show, music, tractor pull, lawn mower pull and various demonstrations.
Some of these activities are also featured during the Franklin County Agricultural Fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 16-19. Franklin County Tourism Director David Rotenizer, who oversees the planning of the Ag Fair, said no determination has been made about the fall event yet.
This year would mark the seventh year for the Ag Fair if it goes on as planned. Midway rides, music, competitive and educational exhibits, animal shows, fair pageant, games and food make up the three-day fair. Rotenizer said the fair has many moving parts to the planning process so he said a decision is likely to be made sooner than later.
The Boones Mill Apple Festival is scheduled for the same weekend as Ag Fair on Saturday, Sept. 19. At press time, Mills, who also took over planning the Apple Festival last year, said the festival will still happen.
“We are getting recommendations on the state and local level as to what we can and cannot do,” Mills said, adding they are also waiting on guidelines from Rotenizer.
Warren Street Festival is another large event in Franklin County, slated for Aug. 14-15 with an uncertain fate. The festival celebrates the African American History in Franklin County and aims to promote the advancement of the historic Warren Street Community.
Darlene Swain, who co-founded the event in 2000 with Eleanor Woods, said she has been waiting to see what Town of Rocky Mount officials say about large events moving forward.
“I don’t want nobody to come and say they got sick,” Swain explained, adding she was planning for a prom this year. “I thought about just having one big Saturday night prom. Everyone can wear prom (attire) and anyone who can wear their original prom dress gets a prize.”
Warren Street Festival is usually a two-day event filling downtown Rocky Mount with music and dancing, as well as a business expo, antique car show, breakfast and a parade. The event would be celebrating its 20th anniversary if it gets to happen. Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin said while most events in the foreseeable future are off, the town is still looking at hosting the annual Independence Day Festival in July.
“The town and county have contributed towards the event so that (Rocky Mount) Rotary can plan it without raising funds from local businesses,” Ervin said.
July’s Pirate Days and the ever-popular Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival are other events that draw huge crowds to the area. Christopher Finley, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the organization continues to monitor the evolving situation.
“At this time, the chamber has not made a final decision on whether or not to modify or cancel future events, but we remain committed to taking action based on guidance from public health experts,” Finley said.
Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Director Bethany Worley announced last week that the annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, scheduled for October, is canceled this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.