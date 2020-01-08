Water-skiers welcome warm weather for New Year's Day tradition Jan 8, 2020 Jan 8, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Sara Lemley is another member of the SML Water Ski Club that has participated in the New Year’s Day tradition for several years. Ginger Tanner participated in the Polar Bear Ski Day on a hydrofoil water ski. Daniel Lemley takes a turn skiing on New Year’s Day. Tom Tanner waves as he enjoys a short ski on the lake on New Year’s Day. Photos courtesy of Ken Roach Participants in this year’s Polar Bear Ski Day included Libby Jamison, Daniel Lemley, Sara Lemley, Ginger Tanner, Tom Tanner, Glenn Cliborne and Todd Rowland. Todd Rowland continued a tradition of participating in the ski day that goes back several years. Libby Jamison was the youngest member of this year’s ski day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seven members of the SML Water Ski Club enjoyed another warm New Year’s Day for its annual Polar Bear Ski Day on Jan. 1. Temperatures held in the 50s as several water-skiers and wakeboarders continued a 27-year tradition at the lake. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Water-skier New Year's Day Water Skiing Wakeboarder Ski Day Tradition Temperature Weather Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Rocky Mount man searches for a miracle SML Christian Academy gets a new home Franklin County High School students help local Ronald McDonald House Supervisors choose leaders for the new year Glade Hill students celebrate one school, one book Sign up to receive our daily newsletters and get special offers delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE TODAY
