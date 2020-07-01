Just as the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market was starting to get back to business as usual, it has suffered what its vendors are calling “another setback.”
With the Harvester Performance Center poised to present the first acts in its new Harvester Outdoors music venue, the market has been split between farmers and concert-goers.
Harvester Outdoors will feature live, outdoor performances for the remainder of the summer and fall by an array of bands and talented acts.
Its stage will feature professional audio and lights, and Harvester staff has erected chain-link fencing to ensure safety guidelines are met and to maintain capacity.
But market vendors say they were not warned of the coming changes within the market, and their livelihoods were not taken into consideration before the fencing went up.
“We did not know about this at all,” said Amanda Hall, a vendor from Holland Custom Signs. “We all paid for spaces here within the market, and nobody asked for our opinions. They just came in and blocked us off. It feels like we’re being pushed out.”
Holland said many of the nearly 200 customers visiting the market last Saturday were alarmed by the appearance of the market and concerned with thoughts that the market was closing.
“People were concerned that the market was being shut down because of this,” said Paul Cauley, a vendor who also manages the market. “But we will still be here. It’s difficult. We are told to social distance by placing tables 6 feet apart. But with the stage all set up, it will be extremely difficult to have enough space to place tables 6 feet apart. It’s hard to social distance with such a crammed market. We have to consider the safety of our vendors and our customers.”
The Harvester Outdoors stage is set up in the middle of the market and will remain in place as long as the outdoor concerts are scheduled.
Cauley said the placement of the stage obstructs vision from one side of the market to the other and prohibits market visitors from accessing all areas and tables within the market.
“I am unable to see what is happening on both sides of the market,” Cauley said. “If a vendor needed me for anything or if a crime were to be committed inside the market, I would have no way of seeing or knowing. Police would not be able to see inside the market. This presents a safety issue.”
Currently, the wheelchair ramp located on one side of the market only allows accessibility to three or four tables, Cauley added.
“We should have been able to give our thoughts,” he said. “They should have asked us as a collective what our thoughts were and how this would affect us.”
Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin said the scene at the market on Saturday was only a test set-up and several adjustments have been made since then to alleviate some of the hardships vendors are facing.
“We probably did not give them enough heads up, or any heads up,” Ervin said. “I can imagine it was quite a shock. The whole process takes a lot of planning, and I suspect it didn’t get followed through to the folks out there that this was going to happen.”
Ervin said the town and the Harvester are experimenting more with how they will need to set up and still be in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Some of the fencing panels will be moved in between concerts, he said, but the stage will remain in place.
“That’s one of the challenges we have to figure out,” Ervin said. “We’re still trying to figure out what we can build with this Lego, and it’s still not exactly right, but I suspect after a couple of trial and error periods, we can make it a whole lot better.”
The covered fencing on both sides of the market were blocking the view into the market at first, but Ervin said adjustments have since been made.
“The covering on both sides at first was a little more than we could deal with,” he said. “We want people coming around the corner to have that large line of sight into the market and to be able to view the tables at the market. So we know which panels need to come down in between shows. This will keep the angle open so that people can see that the market is open from both directions of traffic. We’ve got a good crew from public works that will be paid to help with set up.”
After the first night or two, Ervin said he feels that a better balance will be reached.
“Hopefully, we’ll find a better balance,” he said. “I don’t know if it will be a perfect balance, but it will certainly be better than that first trial run. We’ll know Friday day when we try it out for the first time.”
Once the market closes at 1 p.m., crews from public works will have about four hours to set up, do sound and light checks and be prepared for the first act.
“It will be a challenge to be up and going in a four-hour time frame,” Ervin said. “And we’re willing to break it down into smaller and smaller pieces, but you get to a point where the reassembly time will get very short. As we do one or two shows, we’ll figure out a better way to tackle most of these issues.”
Frank Benge, a vendor with Dads Hotdogs and Catering, is on the fence about whether Harvester Outdoors would be worth it in the end.
“I understand why they want to do this,” Benge said. “They need to get underway, too, but why does it have to be at the detriment of the farmers’ market? It’s basically been cut in half.”
Cauley added that the market has taken a big hit due to closings because of COVID-19.
“We’re finally back open and we’re coming up on prime produce season,” Cauley said. “It’s time for everything everyone’s been waiting on – bell peppers, peaches and tomatoes. We just want to figure out a way to accommodate all our vendors and all our customers.”
The cancellation of many annual local events such as the Independence Day festival and the Franklin County Agricultural Fair has dampened the spirit of the community and Ervin said he hopes Harvester Outdoors would serve as a way of breathing life back into it.
“People are eager for a chance to do something, to sit and listen to music,” Ervin said. “Friday’s show has no charge and all of the outdoor shows will be easily heard outside the market. The mission of the Harvester is to keep Rocky Mount relevant and to bring folks here. Its sole purpose is to bring visitors and customers to our town. The economic activity it brings helps keep our taxes where they are.”
While Ervin said he regrets the lack of notice and the pain felt by those affected, he also said if given the chance, a balance can be found.
“I think if given the chance to figure things out, we’re going to get better and more aware of how to balance it and at the same time be able to try to bring some visitors and customers to our community,” Ervin said. “We’ll see how it goes after this weekend and we’ll certainly make corrections as we need to.”
The first outdoor concert will be July 3 with Tin Can Locomotive, led by Franklin County’s Kyle Scott Forry.
The concert is free to the public.
Outside shows will be limited to 1,500 people.
To meet social distancing guidelines, utility paint has been used to mark 6-foot circles across the market parking lot.
“This paint is temporary and over time will wear off from the sun or with the use of a pressure washer,” Ervin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.