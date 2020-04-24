”Is it Dementia or Typical Age-Related Changes?” by Lisa Fournier, an Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador — 5th District, will present the program via Zoom on April 27 at 11 a.m. To participate in the program download the Zoom app onto your computer, tablet or smartphone.
Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support general discussion via Zoom on Monday, May 4 at 2 p.m.
Men’s Cancer Support Group (spouses are welcome) May 6 at 3 p.m. Steve Kremer will share his cancer experience via Zoom meeting.
For more information, email Tami Akin at tami@trinityecumenical.org.
