According to Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in the 5000 block of Webster Road in Glade Hill at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The vehicle recovered matches the description of a vehicle in connection with a missing persons case out of Rockbridge County and Buena Vista. Two bodies were found inside the vehicle but have not yet been identified. The bodies will be sent to the medical examiner for evaluation. The investigation is ongoing.
The Buena Vista Police Department was seeking help in finding two women who were suspected to have traveled to the Smith Mountain Lake area. Jacquelyn "Bridgett" Clark, 42, and Mary "Becky" Williams, 40 were last seen just before midnight on April 18 in Buena Vista. Police believed the women were driving a dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer.
Check back with The Franklin News Post as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.