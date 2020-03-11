By JASON DUNOVANT
The Town of Rocky Mount is taking significant steps to prevent the possible spread of the new coronavirus to staff members in an effort to assure that departments continue operating in the event of a major outbreak.
Town Manager James Ervin announced at Monday’s Rocky Mount Town Council meeting that several protocols have been put in place to prevent any possible spread of the virus. Staff has been instructed to use gloves to handle items from outside the department such as mail, and frequently touched items around offices such as doorknobs and light switches will be thoroughly cleaned daily.
Ervin said that departments have been asked to wear masks in groups of two or more. He said that would help to prevent the spread of a virus throughout an entire department. He said it could have a major impact on the town if the entire police department or public works department was quarantined due to the virus.
“We want to prevent taking out an entire department,” Ervin said.
The protocols are expected to remain in place until the threat of the virus begins to subside, Ervin said.
Town council also approved the transfer of ownership of one of the final pieces of property in the Rocky Mount-Franklin County Joint Industrial Park to a North Carolina-based company following a public hearing Monday. The 3.05-acre property, which Rocky Mount owns a 25% interest in, would be given to the company as an economic development incentive with a performance agreement for investment and job creation.
Matthew Hankins, assistant town manager, said the town cannot publicly disclose the name of the company yet. He did disclose that the company could create approximately eight initial jobs with a capital investment of more than $500,000 for a building and $250,000 for equipment.
No one spoke during the public hearing on the transfer of property, which was unanimously approved by town council. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing next week on its 75% interest in the property.
Other matters discussed during the meeting include:
n Town council approved the purchase of a utility vehicle for the Rocky Mount Police Department. The vehicle will be used to travel in town during events when streets are closed to traffic.
n Multiple upcoming races were approved, including the Franklin County Family Resource Center 5K, the Kingdom Run 5K and the Johnny CASA 5-Miler/5K.
