As businesses struggle due to mandated limitations or closures, the Town of Rocky Mount announced an initiative to help area restaurants, as well as residents.
Rocky Mount water customers will receive an extra flyer enclosed in their water bill this month with the new 3 to Go initiative. The flyer includes two coupons for $3 each to use at participating restaurants in Rocky Mount, and the town will reimburse the business for those $3.
On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order to close all dining rooms. Many area restaurants have reported anywhere from a 30% to 90% loss in business since the closure across the state the week prior.
Town Manager James Ervin said the initiative was based on the 5 on Us program the town instituted in 2008 to help local businesses during the recession.
There were $18,000 worth of coupons printed, Ervin said, and Town Council will have to appropriate the funds for the reimbursements based on redemption. The money will come from the town’s general fund.
“One of the good things about Rocky Mount is we aren’t afraid to try things,” Ervin said of the new program. “We’ll evaluate things and if the program is successful, we are prepared to print more coupons.”
The coupons cannot be used in the same transaction and are good through April 30.
Beth Campos, the town’s new cultural and economic director said she looked at every business in town that pays meals taxes and attempted to reach out to everyone.
“We have 24 (restaurants) who agreed to participate,” she said. “Some were already closed temporarily.”
The town also started a Facebook page called 3-To-Go and will feature a different restaurant on the page each day this month.
The town will also waive late payments and penalties for meals tax payments, according to Ervin. Town council is expected to approve the measure during its April 13 meeting.
Business license fees will be due in May, and Ervin said council will examine if there is a need to extend the deadline.
“We are only about nine days into this, and we will take a hard look at the fees for business licenses,” Ervin said. “The taxes scale with volume so if the sales is down, the amount is down.”
Campos said she has hope for the local businesses during this crisis.
“We have already seen so much ingenuity with some places now offering delivery, etc.,”Campos said. “It’s the businesses who are coming together and partnering who will be the ones who survive this.”
She said the town is encouraging businesses to offer digital gift cards for services or goods. She said the option offers businesses a way to keep some money coming in, and patrons can use the gift cards later.
“Nobody was prepared for this; it will provide some relief,” Campos said explaining that in the future, when patrons are cashing in their gift cards and revenue is down, the businesses can have time to plan ahead for that loss.
