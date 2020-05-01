After much back and forth over moving the May 5 elections, Gov. Ralph Northam declared the elections will take place Tuesday, May 19.
“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” Northam said. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”
Northam has directed the Department of Elections to provide the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to general registrars on best practices to maintain social distancing and sanitization standards at polling locations, but he is encouraging voters to vote absentee by mail. Requests for absentee ballots must received by the county registrar by 5 p.m. May 12.
Completed ballots must be received by the registrar by 7 p.m. May 19.
In the Town of Boones Mill, Mayor Ben Flora’s seat is open, and Flora is not running for reelection. The seat is uncontested by candidate Victor Conner.
Boones Mill Town Council has three positions up for grabs, including those of Dale Fisher, Sarah Eames and Keith Chrisman. All three incumbents are running for reelection and are being challenged by Patricia Hogan and T.C. “Christy” Hogan.
In Rocky Mount, current Vice Mayor Billie Stockton, Mark Newbill and Greg Walker’s seats are up for grabs. Stockton is running for reelection as is Newbill. The council seats are being challenged by Tyler Lee and David Clements. Walker is not running for reelection.
For more information, visit the Franklin County voter registrar at www.franklincountyva.gov/451/Voter-Registrar or the Virginia Department of Elections at elections.virginia.gov/ voterinfo.
