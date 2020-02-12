By JASON DUNOVANT
The Rocky Mount Town Council delayed a vote to ban street parking along Old Fort Road at its Feb. 10 meeting, requesting more time to work with the community before ultimately coming to a decision.
The issue of street parking along the road was first addressed by the Rocky Mount Planning Commission at its Feb. 4 meeting following complaints from residents and members of the public works department. The commission voted to recommend banning parking after finding that the road was too narrow between parked cars, which could inhibit emergency vehicles from passing.
Several residents of Old Fort Road attended the Feb. 10 meeting to speak against a ban on street parking. Residents said there was limited space in the driveways of homes to fit more than two cars. Erin Tate, a resident on the road, said she was concerned there would be no place for her daughter to park once she was old enough to drive.
“If there is going to be a ban, I would like to know where we are going to park?” Tate asked.
Leah Gibson, another Old Fort Road resident, said the neighborhood is part of a homeowners association, and there have never been any reports of concerns about the street parking. She also said there would be no alternative place for vehicles to go if parking was banned on the street.
“Where does the town expect these taxpaying residents to park?” Gibson asked.
Council members agreed to take more time to gather information on the issue before making a decision. Mayor Steven Angle asked that the issue be referred to the town’s street and sidewalk committee.
There was also concern that none of the residents along Old Fort Road were contacted before it was addressed by the planning commission.
Several residents at the meeting said they had only learned about the proposed ban just a few hours before the Feb. 10 meeting.
Matthew Hankins, assistant town manager, said the planning commission decided to quickly move forward with the proposal to ban street parking due to concerns that it could block emergency vehicles traveling along the road.
“They should have been invited,” said council member Gregory Walker.
The council asked that the town’s street and sidewalk committee work with residents living on the street and the Rocky Mounta Police Department to come up with a solution in the coming weeks. Angle said the council would bring the issue up for a vote again at a future meeting.
