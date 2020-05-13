Rocky Mount Town Council held up a scheduled vote on its 2020-21 budget on Monday. Members asked for the delay to allow time for a financial report from the Harvester Performance Center scheduled for later this month.
“I’m not prepared to vote on the budget in a positive fashion,” said town council member Jon Snead. He asked to table a vote on the budget until after a scheduled meeting with the Harvester Performance Center on May 21 to discuss its 2019 financial report.
The Town of Rocky Mount has provided support for the Harvester since it first opened in 2014. The town is expected to contribute $400,000 to the venue this year for personnel, utilities and upkeep.
Council members voted unanimously to delay a vote on the budget until their next meeting scheduled for June 8.
While the budget was delayed, council members did move forward with changes for the venue to allow concerts to continue later this year. Town council unanimously approved allowing the Harvester to use the town’s farmers’ market as an outdoor venue.
Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins said the farmers’ market’s 28,000 square feet of space could be used to provide social distance between concert goers this year as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to continue. “It will allow us to continue to put some shows on that we have scheduled that would otherwise be difficult,” he said.
Hankins said moving concerts outdoors would allow as many as 1,500 people to safely attend concerts and could help bring business back to local shops and restaurants. The only major change, he said, would be to follow the town’s noise ordinance, which would require an earlier start for concerts to assure they will finish by 10 p.m.
The change is contingent on Virginia lifting current restrictions on social gatherings. Hankins said it’s expected that some of those restrictions will be lifted in the coming months to allow for the concerts.
Town council unanimously approved allowing Harvester to use the venue as long as farmers would still be provided primary use of the market.
In other action:
n Town council agreed to move forward with the construction of a new traffic signal on Tanyard Road at the Rocky Mount Plaza. J.B. Electrical Contractor of Lynchburg was recommended for the construction after providing the lowest bid of $257,000 for the project. Work is expect to begin on the traffic signal in the coming months.
n Members also voted to approve a deadline extension for business, professional and occupational license taxes and fees until Sept. 1. The decision was made to provide a break for businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
