As toilet paper has been wiped from the shelves of local stores, some has been spotted on Callaway Road between Rocky Mount and Callaway.
The giant roll is Debbie Ferguson’s latest display of agricultural art.
“I had the idea to make it into a TP roll a while back — perfect shape — but now I am glad I waited to do it,” Ferguson said.
The display was created with some faux snow she’d purchased at a Christmas clearance sale in 2018. She said with the COVID-19 pandemic, some folks suggested she fashion a meme with a face mask, which made her realize the time was right for the toilet paper roll.
Ferguson got into hay bale art, by accident about 10 years ago. A lone round bale had been left in the field, and it squared up nicely to the nearby road. Being Halloween time she thought she’d decorate it to look like legs sticking out of the hay bale with an “oops” sign in front of it.
The next year another lone hay bale got left in the same spot and she thought to herself, “I think I’ll decorate that again.” Since then passersby have been enjoying her unique and comical displays, many with seasonal or holiday themes.
Based on comments and Facebook posts, one of Ferguson’s most popular displays was a little camper in 2018. Another favorite was a bee from about four years ago with changing words on a sign next to it such as “kind” and “good.”
She said she has found the use of solar spotlights and strings of lights in various sizes and colors are a pretty cheap way to enhance her displays.
Ferguson’s 12-year old daughter, Winni, is helps with the displays and has fun with the decorating. She said Winni will wave as people drive by and that Earl, their miniature donkey, and Nemo, their pony, are help supervise the projects.
“We get so many kind compliments on the hay bales, and I guess it’s kind of become a landmark,” Ferguson said. “As long as it brings a smile to people’s faces, I’ll keep doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.