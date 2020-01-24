By JASON DUNOVANT
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors honored two former members at its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Former supervisors Cline Brubaker and Bob Camicia were recognized for their years of service on the board.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Franklin County as a supervisor for eight years,” Brubaker said after he was handed a plaque by Chairman Leland Mitchell.
Brubaker was elected to the board in 2010 to serve as the Blackwater District representative and served the past four years as the board’s chairman. He was defeated last year in his bid for reelection against Ronald Mitchell, who now serves on the board.
Brubaker praised Franklin County’s announcement Tuesday of Traditional Medicinals joining Summit View Business Park as its newest tenant. He said he looked forward to the partnership the county will have with the company in the coming years.
Camicia spoke briefly about his time on the board. He stepped down last year after serving eight years as the Gills Creek District representative, as well as four years representing the district on the planning commission. Lorie Smith was elected in November as the new Gills Creek District representative on the board.
Camicia also congratulated Franklin County for acquiring Traditional Medicinals.
“The announcement we had earlier today represents some of the real hard work that many dedicated people have put in,” he said. “I’m sure we will have many more successes in Franklin County.”
Supervisors were given an update on current efforts to update the county’s 911 dispatch systems as part of a statewide effort. Virginia is currently working to implement next generation 911 systems across the state. The new systems will be an evolution of older systems designed specifically for land line use.
The new systems will be able to receive additional data relevant to an emergency such as photos, texts and videos.
Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with the implementation of the 911 system upgrades.
Those upgrades will include a one-time implementation cost of $64,000 and a recurring cost of $5,000 per year for data analytics reporting.
