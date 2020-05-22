From STAFF REPORTS
Another event for Franklin County has fallen victim to the coronavirus. The Franklin County Agricultural Fair has been canceled this year.
David Rotenizer, chairman of the event and county director of tourism cited safety and health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being the sixth annual hosting for the event, following a 40-year hiatus, it was not an easy decision to make,” Rotenizer said. “A number of community organizations, individuals and sponsors have worked long and hard to get us this far.
“With so much uncertainty regarding public health and safety for large group gatherings, along with logistics for maintaining social distancing and sanitation, this was an unfortunate but required action.”
The annual event is expected to return Sept. 15-18, 2021. For updates on the annual event follow the fair’s Facebook page @FCAgFair or visit FCAgFair.com.
