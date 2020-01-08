Tickets are on sale now for the 18th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast set for Monday, Jan. 20 at the Pigg River Community Center.
The breakfast will be from 8 to 10 a.m. at the center, which is located at 2410 South Main St. in Rocky Mount.
This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Franci H. Moorman, a pastor at the Community Church of God in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Moorman was born in Ferrum to the late Rev. Herbert and Mrs. Willie Helm. She was the sixth of seven children.
Moorman graduated from Franklin County Training School before earning her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Virginia State University.
After teaching in Franklin County for two years, she relocated to Ypsilanti, where she earned her master’s degree in administration from Eastern Michigan University; and her educational specialist degree in reading and a doctorate degree in psychology from Michigan University.
Moorman was married to the late Naaman Moorman, and the couple had two sons, Naaman and Gerard.
Moorman was employed by the Willow Run Public School District where she served as a classroom teacher, administrator and director of finance for the district and managed a million dollar budget for state and federal projects. She also was a member of the faculty at Washtenaw Community College and served as a field supervisor for Eastern Michigan University, where she was charged with making sure college students were prepared and qualified to teach.
In addition to teaching, Moorman studied and trained to become a minister. Her training included home study classes, classes from the Moody Bible Institute Program, where she earned two certificates and a two-year credential program from the Church of God headquarters in Lansing, Michigan.
Moorman became an ordained pastor in 2004 and, in 2006, became one of the two pastoral servants to lead the 800-membership of the Community Church of God in Ypsilanti.
Master of ceremonies for this year’s breakfast is retired Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Cliff Hapgood.
Rev. Robert Meredith, pastor of Rocky Mount Church of God, will give the invocation before a prayer of blessing from Rev. Christopher Coates of First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount.
Musical selections will be performed by Freddie Dunnings and Sandra Preston with accompaniment by William Preston.
Franklin County High School sophomore Brianna Moore will introduce the keynote speaker.
Recognition of guests and presentations will be given by Mary Helm, Florella Johnson, Josephine Edwards, Glenna Moore and Bettye Buckingham, followed by closing remarks from Hapgood.
Rev. Kirby Whitfield, pastor of Morningside Baptist Church, will give the benediction.
The theme of this year’s breakfast is “Where Do We Go From Here?”
The breakfast is sponsored annually by the MLK Breakfast Club. Club members include William and Mary Helm, Bettye Buckingham, Josephine Edwards, Florella Johnson and Larry and Glenna Moore. Coordinating the ushers is Beatrice Preston.
Proceeds from last year’s breakfast were shared by the Franklin County Family YMCA and We Care of Franklin County.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, and will be sold in advance of the program.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
To purchase tickets, call 483-9635, 483-7151, 483-9469, 483-8862 or 483-5755.
