Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup dates announced

Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake annual cleanup initiative will take place throughout May with organized events scheduled for the first three Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Neighborhood groups, businesses, families, civic organizations and others may participate in any of the organized events or, as in the past, plan their own cleanup event in May.
“Participation last year was up significantly so we hope to continue that trend for this important community event,” said Paula Shoffner, executive director of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission, which organizes the program in collaboration with the SML Association and the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Registration is required by May 1 for volunteers to receive free gloves, orange trash bags and commemorative T-shirts, as well as attend a post-event celebration.
Registration is available at takepridesml.com and during the SML Business Expo on May 1, which is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA. Represetatives will be there to register volunteers, hand out supplies and T-shirts.
The following dates and locations have been scheduled for Take Pride in SML:
• May 2: Magnum Point Marina (B37), Hardy Ford Boat Ramp (R87) and David and Steve Byrd Boat Ramp (R28, near the former Water Wheel Marina), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• May 9: Crazy Horse Marina (B10A), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• May 16: Westlake Waterfront Inn at Indian Point Marina (R37) and Pleasure Point Boat Ramp (R52), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For these dates, large dumpsters will be at these locations for disposal of debris collected on the water. In addition, businesses and larger groups that organize their own on-the-water cleanup event may apply for reimbursement of up to $400 for costs incurred for dumpster and landfill fees.
“It’s critical to have Smith Mountain Lake safe and looking its best prior to the boating season, so we encourage everyone who uses and enjoys the lake to take a few hours and volunteer,” said SMLA President John Rupnik. “It’s a fun way to spend time with family, friends and neighbors, and you’ll feel great knowing you’ve done your part to improve our beautiful lake.”
For additional information, visit takepridesml.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.