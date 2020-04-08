From STAFF REPORTS
An emergency meeting of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors has been called for April 10 at 2 p.m.
The board will meet via phone conference for social distancing reasons. The purpose of the meeting is to hold a roll call vote of the ratification of a local emergency declaration that was dated April 1.
The emergency ordinance is designed to effectuate temporary changes in certain deadlines and to modify public meeting and public hearing practices and procedures to address continuity of operations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
