Franklin County residents will see a 5-cent decrease in personal property tax, but the real estate tax stands at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. County supervisors voted Tuesday on the tax rates, as well as passed the new budget.
The tax latest reassessment, released in January, showed an average increase in property values of about 5.14% county-wide. County Finance Director Brian Carter said the increased value would bring the county approximately $2 million more this year.
Supervisors set the tax rates each year and have the option to ease the tax rate so real estate owners don’t experience as much of an increase as property values rise. However, as the economy has shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials were at odds over whether or not to equalize the tax rate.
The $2 million will offset the reduction in sales tax or meals tax money due to lost business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter explained.
Tommy Cundiff, Union Hall District representative, said it was too early to make the decision to lower tax rates, because they don’t know what the state budget will bring.
Tim Tatum, Blue Ridge District representative, agreed. He said he would be in favor of a 5-cent reduction on personal property tax, but said he felt equalizing the real estate tax rate at this time would be premature.
“Not everyone owns property in Franklin County, but just about everyone owns a car or two or three, and we can give them some relief there,” Tatum said. “I would like us to give some relief to our citizens.”
Tatum added that he supported the nickel reduction on personal property, but said it wasn’t practical to cut real estate tax rates, adding that he did not want the county to get into a position where they would have to cut staff.
Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter said he would like to see the board approve the 5-cent reduction, in addition to equalizing the real estate tax rate, and to use $2 million from the revenue fund or unreserved fund balance.
“Now is the time for us to use that money, people in the county are hurting,” Carter said. “I have seen this board in this government shift money around to capital fund accounts … $2 million out of that fund balance is a drop in the bucket. I won’t support any budget that doesn’t meet those three things.”
Ronald Mitchell, who represents the Blackwater District, agreed with Carter. He said he feels there needs to be some relief for tax-paying residents. The unreserved fund balance sits at $20 million, but he said he does not believe that $18 million of it should be touched in order to not lose the county’s good credit rating.
“With what is going on in the country right now, I don’t see us asking for loans in the near future so does a credit rating have that much importance in the immediate future?” Ronald Mitchell asked.
Lori Smith, Gills Creek District representative, disagreed with Ronald Mitchell and Carter. She said she feels the bond rating is important for when the county goes to borrow money for capital projects and for debt service.
“We know, as a municipality, we are going to be going back to the bond market, we are going to be borrowing money in the future for capital projects and we have ongoing debt service,” Smith said. “That tells me we should not be doing anything to put the county in an adverse circumstance, that’s going to cost the taxpayers yet more money.”
The practice of using one-time money for operating costs is “irresponsible” and “not fiscally prudent,” Smith said.
“I think we’ve got a modified budget; it’s not what we want, I think it’s what we can do to keep things afloat and moving until our economy improves,” Smith said. “If we find our county is in a position of peril with state cuts more things are going to have to be on the table.”
Cundiff said if $1 million is taken out this year it has to be put back the following year, plus another $1 million, and expressed concern for using the contingency fund before the county can learn what kind of cuts might come from the state’s budget.
“We have got to have due diligence to this county, and we need to sit everything aside,” Cundiff said. “We can always visit every quarter and see if things are better, if they are then maybe we pick up some things.”
Smith added that she was in favor of the 5-cent decrease in personal property taxes, but not in favor of equalizing the property tax.
“I would love to equalize the tax rate, I think in ordinary times that would be the right thing to do or at least a percentage of that,” Smith said. “Unfortunately we are not in a fiscal environment that is going to allow that without pains to the citizens in the form of reduction in services … if we get to a point of reduction in services we are going to be getting calls from our citizens.”
Tatum made the motion to adopt the tax rate of $2.41/$100 of assessed value of personal property, which reflects a 5-cent decrease from $2.46/$100 of assessed value. Other rates remained the same in the motion including:
real estate $0.61 per $100 assessed valuation
personal property heavy equipment $1.89 per $100 assessed valuation
machinery and tools $0.70 per $100 assessed valuation
merchants capital $1.08 per $100 assessed valuation
vehicle license fees at $34.25 per vehicle, $28.50 per trailer and $25.25 per motorcycle.
The motion passed 4-2 with Ronald Mitchell and Carter voting against the measure. Cundiff, Smith, Tatum and Leland Mitchell, Snow Creek District representative, voted for the motion. Supervisor Ronnie Thompson, Boone District, was absent.
The board also passed the proposed $145.8 million budget for the year, which includes the $89 million school budget that had been approved in May. The county budget had been modified to reflect anticipated declines in real estate collection ration, a sales tax revenue reduction of 15%, a meals tax revenue reduction of 25%, lodging tax revenue reduction of 50% and interest income reduction of 10%. According to the budget, the total loss of once projected local revenue increase is $2.6 million.
The requested budget was approximately $155 million. The proposed budget was $149 million, but was modified further due to economic concerns stemming from the pandemic and whittled down to just under $146 million.
Almost all new spending was wiped from the original proposed budget in the adopted budget, and a hiring freeze was implemented in March. No cost of living increases were included in the final budget either.
The budget passed with a 5-1 vote. Carter voted against it, and Thompson was absent.
