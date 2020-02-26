Lorie Smith reads to children at STEP

Franklin County Supervisor Lorie Smith (Gills Creek District) toured STEP, Inc. (Solutions That Empower People) in Rocky Mount on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to learn more about the community action agency and the services offered to Franklin County residents. Smith’s tour occurred during Reading with Dr. Seuss Week at STEP’s Head Start/Early Head Start program, so she stopped to read “The Foot Book” to a classroom of children.

