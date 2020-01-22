Free tax preparation assistance is available to anyone who makes $56,000 or less through STEP’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance at its Stuart office beginning Jan. 27.
Assistance will be available from trained volunteers on Mondays and Thursdays by appointment from 3:45 to 6 p.m. at the STEP office in Rocky Mount at 200 Dent St.
VITA is an IRS-sponsored program aimed at helping lower income individuals get the earned income credit they are entitled to. STEP offers assistance each year with volunteers who are trained specifically for the job.
Those who want to prepare their tax returns need to bring a photo ID, social security cards for all taxpayers and dependents and all tax-related documents such as W-2. They should also bring a copy of their last year’s tax return if possible.
People who take advantage of this service can save $200 or more in tax preparation fees, according to Janet Schofield, who is coordinating the program in Patrick County.
Last year, STEP helped residents in Franklin and Patrick counties electronically file 528 returns, saving low-income taxpayers more than $131,000 in tax preparation fees. With the help of volunteers, the taxpayers received a cumulative federal refund of $661,838 or an average of $1,270 each. Almost 500 state tax returns were prepared with cumulative refunds totaling $110,673.
To make an appointment, call STEP’s Rocky Mount office at 483-5142.
