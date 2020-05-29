STEP into Christmas home tour will not happen this year.
The fundraiser. which would have been the third annual event for Solutions That Empower People, or STEP, Inc., has become a signature event for the nonprofit.
The organization shared this statement on social media, Thursday:
"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for everyone in our community, we have regretfully made the decision to not hold STEP Into Christmas in 2020. As you know, this is our signature fund-raising event."
Kris Landrum, STEP’s marketing and communications director, said the Board of Directors made the decision as planning for the annual fundraiser typically starts about this time each year.
"The very first thing we have to do in order to even begin talking publicly about it is to identify the homes to be included on the tour," Landrum said. "For the last two years hundreds of people have enjoyed the tour and walking through and admiring people’s homes. As you might imagine, the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that the virus is spread mainly person-to-person presents a huge obstacle."
She said another factor is finding sponsorships for the event.
"While we do sell tickets to tour the homes, we also depend on local businesses sponsoring the event to help fund it," Landrum said. "We don’t feel that we can in good faith approach business owners who may have had negative impacts from the shutdowns resulting from the pandemic and ask them to support us with money."
As with any large event, volunteers are needed to run the tours and host the reception afterward. Landrum said the boad is uncertain if they will be able to recruit the amount of volunteers needed to conduct the event.
Landrum said the needs of the organization have not disappeared with the pandemic. For ifnormation on how to support STEP's programs, which include, Early Head Start and Head Start; youth services, senior services (Meals on Wheels, transportation); supportive services (re-entry, homelessness prevention); housing and weatherization; and financial services (tax preparation assistance) visit stepincva.com/support-step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.