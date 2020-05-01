Submitted by Kris Landrum
Sammi L. Rader of Roanoke has been named executive director of Solutions That Empower People, Inc. Rader began her duties April 27 following the retirement of STEP’s previous executive director Marc Crouse.
STEP, Inc. is a community action agency that provides services at significant milestones throughout all stages of life. Programs are designed to partner with individuals and families to help them overcome adversity and enhance their quality of life.
Prior to joining STEP, Rader served as regional director of Family Preservation Services; Director of Quality Assurance for the State of Delaware, Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health; Program Manager for Mecklenburg County Community Support Services-Supervised Visitation and Safe Exchange Center; and Program Manager for Sabrina’s Place at Total Action for Progress. She also has experience as a court advocate for victims of domestic violence and a therapeutic day treatment counselor.
She holds a master’s degree in social work from Radford University, a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Radford University and an associate degree in psychology from Virginia Western Community College.
As executive director, Rader is responsible for the financial management of the agency, including securing funding sources, budgeting and reporting requirements; strategic planning to meet the agency’s mission; developing and managing STEP’s various programs and staff; recruiting and managing a board of directors; developing and maintain external relationships with various key stakeholders (political and governmental entities, other nonprofits, private funding sources, etc.); and building collaborative partnerships.
“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to serve STEP by continuing the mission and philosophy of the organization as well as my passion for community action,” Rader said.
STEP services are offered in Franklin and Patrick counties and Bedford, Martinsville and Danville. Services include Early Head Start and Head Start; youth services (LIFES Academy and Project Discovery); senior services (Meals on Wheels, transportation); supportive services (re-entry, homelessness prevention); housing and weatherization; and financial services (tax preparation assistance). STEP’s mission is to empower people to overcome barriers to economic, educational and developmental success within the communities it serves.
