The fourth annual Soup for Seniors drive was able to help more than 250 local families by gifting them bags full of canned soups, crackers, peanut butter and other nutritious items. More than 5,500 canned goods were collected during the Franklin County Office of Aging’s food drive.
Christina Barbour’s homeroom at Henry Elementary School, the Callaway Colts Basketball team, coached by Wallace Chitwood, and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School National Junior Honor Society won the school/team competitions for largest donations collected this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.