From STAFF REPORTS
Franklin County Fire Marshall Jay Mason said an unattended open flame igniting combustible material in a bedroom was the cause a house fire that left one person dead and another injured Thursday morning.
Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Lovell Lane shortly after 1 a.m. in response to smoke coming from a mobile home. Snow Creek, Glade Hill, Fork Mountain and Collinsville fire departments, along with Cool Branch Rescue Squad, Franklin County Public Safety and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
Five were inside the home at the time, with one occupant trapped, who died at the scene. Another resident was flown to a North Carolina hospital. No names have been released yet. The investigation is ongoing, but the fire was ruled accidental.
