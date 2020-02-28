SML Winter Lecture Series to present "The Wild World of People and Nature" March 8

Submitted by Jim Gerhart
David and Cate Kuhn will give a presentation entitled “The Wild World of People and Nature.” The Kuhns have been employees of World Wildlife Fund and residents of Washington D.C. for more than six years.
They will talk about current threats to people and nature, what’s being done to address these risks and what people can do to contribute to the mission.
Cate Kuhn said that for 50 years, WWF has been working to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth. As the world’s leading conservation organization, WWF works in 100 countries and is supported by 1.2 million members in the United States and close to 5 million globally.
Beyond conservation efforts, the organization also examines climate resilience and food waste.
This is the third event in the Winter Lecture Series, sponsored by the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
The event will be at the Discovery Center at the SML State Park on Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $8, and parking is included. All tickets are paid at the door.
For information, call Smith Mountain Lake State Park at 297- 6066.
