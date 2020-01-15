Cathie Daniel, broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate, has been appointed by the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors’ board of directors to serve as a director in 2020.
The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors is comprised of more than 1,650 realtors and affiliate members in the Roanoke Valley area. It is one of more than 1,300 associations of realtors nationwide that make up the National Association of Realtors, the nation’s largest trade association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.