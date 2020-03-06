SML Lions Club announces new Scholarship Trust Board

At the January Board meeting, Joe Brown, president of the SML Lions Club scholarship trust, welcomed seven new members to the scholarship board.
The purpose of the 15-member scholarship trust is to support Franklin County High School seniors as they pursue bachelor’s degrees at accredited, Virginia colleges and universities.
In 1990, the club aimed to make college more accessible to seniors who had financial needs, established superior academic records at Franklin County High School, volunteered to make either the school or the community better, and demonstrated written and oral communications. By 1992, the initial board had acquired enough funds to support one $4,000 scholarship while establishing a profound promise to donors.
Then and now, all funds donated to the scholarship trust support scholarships. The trust is able to make that promise because the founding group recognized the value of investing all donated funds and using the earnings for the scholarships.
The scholarship trust granted 11 scholarships in 2019 for a total commitment last year of $60,000. Recipients use the scholarships to support their personal academic goals at any Virginia college or university.
The scholarship trust also maintains regular communication with recipients to encourage students as they proceed through their college experiences.
Because college has become more expensive, many students choose to begin at a community college before enrolling in any four-year college. The scholarship trust now has two kinds of scholarships: a traditional four-year college scholarship and a transfer scholarship that provides economic support during the junior and senior years.
The scholarship trust is able to expand the scholarships because of fundraisers and donors who recognize the importance of encouraging local youth to earn four-year college degrees. These young adults not only help themselves, but also contribute to Franklin County’s appeal as a desirable place to live.
For information about how to become involved with the scholarship trust, contact Joe Brown at smllionsscholarshiptrust@gmail.com.
