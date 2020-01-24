Smith Mountain Lake State Park to host lecture on black bears

Submitted by Jim Gerhart
Dan Lovelace, a wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, will give a presentation titled “Living with Black Bears” on Feb. 9, as part of the Winter Lecture Series at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
He will discuss biology, behavior and how to avoid conflicts with black bears.
Lovelace has been with VDGIF for 39 years and currently serves as the district wildlife biologist for the western Piedmont and Blue Ridge Mountains. His work covers seven counties, including Bedford, Botetourt, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke. His primary duties include providing technical assistance to landowners for wildlife habitat development and nuisance species management.
The lecture will be at the park’s Discovery Center on Feb. 9 from 3 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 (parking is included) and can be purchased at the door.
For information, call the state park at 297-6066.
