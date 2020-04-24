Submitted by H.L. Nolen
As the weather turns warmer and cabin fever sets in during Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, people are heading outdoors for exercise.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Virginia DMV, reminds motorists and pedestrians to be alert and aware of each other.
Motorists need to slow down, especially in areas with high-pedestrian traffic. If there is no crosswalk or intersection, pedestrians should go to a well-lit area with the best view of traffic, wait until there is enough time to cross safely, and continue to watch for traffic while crossing.
Pedestrians should:
• Plan a route with safe crossings
• Look both directions before crossing
• Obey the rules of the road, signs and signals
• Avoid distractions, alcohol and drugs
• Dress to be seen, but never assume drivers see them
• Wear reflective clothing and carry a blinking light or flashlight at night
• Walk on sidewalks facing traffic
• If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible
• Watch for cars backing up, especially in parking lots and driveways
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.