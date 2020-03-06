Submitted by H.L. Nolen
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host a First Responders Charity Basketball Tournament on Saturday, April 4 at Franklin County High School starting at 8 a.m.
The cost to enter is $100 per team and the deadline to enter is March 28.
There will also be three-point shooting and free throw contests, as well as a 50/50 raffle and light concessions available for purchase.
All proceeds go to the Fallen Officers Memorial that covers jurisdictions, including Salem, Roanoke City, Pittsylvania County, Christiansburg, Bedford County, Henry County, Montgomery County, Franklin County and Rocky Mount.
For more information or to register, email Lt. Terry Dameron of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at terry.dameron@franklincountyva. gov.
