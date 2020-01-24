For a ninth consecutive year, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host the Special Olympics Charity Bass Fishing Tournament at Twin Ridge Marina on Philpott Lake on Saturday, April 11.
Registration will begin at 5:30 a.m., with teams getting on the water around 7 a.m.
Weigh-in will start at 3 p.m., followed by the prize giveaways and cake auctions before a grand prize award winner is named.
Last year’s event raised more than $7,000 to help fund athletes.
