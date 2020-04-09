The Franklin County School Board will hold its regular board meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13 in the lower level of the school board office which is located at 25 Bernard Road in Rocky Mount.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Ralph Northam’s order which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, the general public can view the meeting online at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or on the division’s facebook page.
Citizens who wish to speak during the public comment portion should contact Janet Stockton at janet.stockton@frco.k12.va.us or 483-5138 before 3 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
The public will be permitted to submit a three minute video or audio recording or a three minute prepared statement which will be read by the clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.