Last week, the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount inducted two new members, Jonie Arrington (right) of Member One Credit Union, and Karen Dillon (second from left) of Laker Media and The Franklin News-Post. Arrington was sponsored by Pamela Chitwood and Dillon was sponsored by Greg James. The club meets every Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at The Franklin Center.
Rotary club welcomes two new members
- Submitted by Joey Cornwell
