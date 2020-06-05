Rocky Mount woman hosts bible study

Carolyn Burnett hosted her Rocky Mount Baptist Church Sunday School class for the first time after several months of COVID-19 induced separation. The ladies enjoyed backyard fellowship and homemade delicacies while social distancing.
